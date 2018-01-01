no internet, no problem
stop worrying about network availability and data charges
automatic syncing
just add your friends in an album and start clicking photos, we’ll ensure everyone gets them when they are nearby
full resolution
no reduction in photo quality
private & secure
each photo shared is encrypted with 384 bit ecdsa key and can only be read by those intended; your photos are with you and your friends only
stay organised
with photos organised in albums, easily find what you are looking for
photor albums and group trips the way it is meant to be
have awesome friends clicking amazing photos
enjoy watching all of them on your phone, almost instantly
comment on the ones you like, delete the ones you don't
family photor albums you'll love us for this
memorable moments in mundane life
your 1 year old's smile, dinner outings, family gathering, festivals, ...
a shared digital photo album for the family, without any internet or cloud storage
weddings, anniversaries, or dinner treats checkmate
create a photor album and share full resolution photos you clicked with your friends, directly, without internet
the transfer will be automatic, no manual click-select-search-transfer routine required